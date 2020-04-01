Man found dead with stab wounds at Pouderoyen

DETECTIVES are investigating the death of 44-year-old fish vendor Hanuman Jadunauth called ‘Anil’ or ‘Baccoo,’ whose lifeless body was discovered with stab wounds a few doors away from his Swan Street residence in Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara.

The discovery was made by persons in the area around 05:00hrs on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. He was last seen the previous day around 17:00hrs by persons in the area.

Jadunauth’s body was discovered with marks of violence around his body along with two stab wounds, which led detectives to suspect that he might have been murdered. His body is currently at the West Demerara Regional Hospital mortuary.