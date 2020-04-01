COVID-19 |Take half the total capacity of passengers

…Ministry of Public Infrastructure proposes for minibuses, hire cars

As the health authorities battle the spread of the Coronavirus, several recommendations for the transportation sector have been made to the National Covid-19 Task Force, including proposals for minibus operators as well as hire car drivers to carry half the number of passengers as per norm.

The proposals are among several strict measures which the Ministry of Public Infrastructure (MOPI) has proposed to the national task force.

As regards public transportation, the MOPI proposes that minibuses as well as hire cars only take half the number of passengers for which the vehicle is licensed to carry. In addition, the requirement of a minibus conductor on board public bus would be relaxed until future notice.

Also the ministry proposed that the soliciting of passengers at the bus park be strictly prohibited.

As regards private transportation, the ministry proposed that such vehicle operators , which include cars, vans and pick-ups, no more than 2 adults and 2 lap infants if the vehicle is licensed to transport such numbers. There must be a clear passenger distance between 2 persons travelling in a private vehicle, the ministry said.

In terms of commercial vehicles such as delivery trucks, the ministry said that operators is responsible for ensuring there is clear passenger distance between any two persons being transported in the cabin of the vehicle.

Guyana has already recorded 19 cases of the Coronavirus since March 11 when the first recorded case, a 52-year old woman, died as a result of complications associated with the virus at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation. Since then, a 38-year old emergency medical technician has passed away while 36 persons have been placed in institutional quarantine.