Region Three residents get improved access to crucial gov’t services

–as authorities open new centre at West Central Mall

PRESIDENT Dr. Irfaan Ali, on Friday, lauded the newly opened Government Service Centre at the West Central Mall, Leonora, West Coast Demerara (WCD), highlighting its speed, efficiency, and citizen-friendly approach.

He emphasised that the facility serves as a one-stop shop for government services, marking a significant step forward in enhancing the quality and accessibility of public service delivery in Guyana.

Speaking during the opening ceremony, President Ali expressed satisfaction with how quickly transactions were being completed, noting that processes which once took weeks were now being handled in minutes.

He pointed to applications being processed in as little as five to 10 minutes, including services at the passport office, and said the new system represented a significant improvement over previous arrangement.

“This would have been weeks, sometimes days of running,” the President said, while underscoring the importance of maintaining the high standards being demonstrated at the centre.

He also highlighted the integration of online services, explaining that citizens can complete applications digitally before visiting the centre, thereby reducing paperwork and wait times.

During his interaction with staff and members of the public, President Ali invited feedback from a citizen accessing services at the centre.

Some individuals described the experience as efficient, friendly and enjoyable, a response the President welcomed as evidence that public service delivery was becoming more people-centred.

The President also engaged staff members providing electronic identification (E-ID) services, learning about the requirements for registration, including proof of address, identification and relevant certificates.

In addition, Dr. Ali discussed services related to driver’s licences, noting that an expedited process is in place which allows licences to be completed within a maximum of three days, with plans to move toward same-day processing once additional equipment is installed.

He further said that tax-related services will be expanded, with online filing encouraged ahead of the upcoming tax season.

The Head of State emphasised the role of digital access in easing the workload on staff and improving convenience for citizens. He announced plans for QR codes to be placed outside the building and in public spaces such as supermarkets, allowing citizens to scan and access government services online, complete forms and arrive at the centre with documentation already prepared.

President Ali also outlined plans to expand the model nationwide, stating that similar centres are expected to be established in Regions Two, Five, Six, Nine and 10. He said the goal is to ensure that, by the first quarter of next year, citizens across the country can enjoy improved access to government services and an overall better quality of life.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Finance, led by Senior Minister Dr Ashni Singh, said it joined President Ali at the official opening of the Government Service Centre at the West Central Mall.

According to the ministry, the centre brings together several government agencies under one roof to provide essential services to the public.

The services offered include passport applications, processing of birth and death certificates, issuance of marriage licences, full services from the Guyana Revenue Authority and registration for the national electronic identification programme, among others.

The ministry stated that the centre will operate from Monday to Friday between 08:00hrs and 17:00hrs, and that similar facilities are expected to be opened in other regions as part of the government’s wider public service modernisation efforts.

Minister of Public Service, Government Efficiency and Implementation, Zulfikar Ally, said the establishment of the Government Service Centre is a direct initiative of President Ali, who is committed to ensuring that these services are extended to every region of Guyana.

He noted that the rollout has begun in Region Three due to its large population and encouraged residents to take full advantage of the facility provided.