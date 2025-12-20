Ease of travel, shot of adrenaline for commerce

– as new ferry comes on stream to service Parika-Supenaam route

PRIME Minister, Brigadier Re’td, Mark Phillips on Friday commissioned the €4.5M MV Konawaruk 1899 ferry to traverse the high-traffic Parika to Supenaam route.

“Parika is being transformed in front of your very eyes you are not just standing at a stelling or sailing a boat to the other side of the Essequibo, you are standing at a threshold,” the Prime Minister said as the new ferry made its inaugural sail across the Essequibo River.

He pointed to the government’s plans to transform the local port into a critical, modern and dynamic gateway to enhance regional connectivity and further beyond waves to the Caribbean unlocking new markets and opportunities.

“It will no longer be a place you pass through but a destination you connect too, this is a pledge. Parika will stand as a major port of regional significance.”

He noted that while the government has spoken boldly about its plans to build bridges and highways, and enhance airdromes across the country, simultaneous investments are being made to ensure that the country’s most traditional and historic mode of transportation is enhanced too to promote the complete integration of the nation.

“The complete physical integration of Guyana must involve land, sea, river and air, to neglect one is to leave a large section of our population, isolated and disconnected.”

The new vessel he said is a direct response to the cries of the people and will be a lifeline boosting economic growth and improving the lives of citizens. He stressed that it will be a beacon of economic momentum supporting agriculture, expanding trade, and slashing congestion and wait times.

“It injects a direct shot of adrenaline into commerce; it means that the farmers’ produce from Region Two will reach the markets of Region Three with its freshness intact and its value undiminished, it means business moves at the speed of opportunity not the speed of an outdated schedule,” he said, adding:

“What is the value of a tomato rotting at the stelling, what is the cost of a dream delayed by a lost connection, MV Konawaruk 1899 is our answer.”

He stressed that the new vessel is not an isolated investment, but rather a single instalment in a constellation of progress and the government’s master plan to modernise all of Guyana’s transport infrastructure.”

Meanwhile, Public Works Minister Juan Edghill, noted that traffic across the country’s water ways have increased tremendously, stressing that the government’s strategic investments in improving transportation networks and infrastructure is making travel less cumbersome for commuters.

“Since January of this year we have moved 411,000 passengers through the transport and harbour. We have moved more 130,000 vehicles, we have moved 193,000 tonnes of cargo on our vessels and we have made more than 360,000 trips using the various vessels on our water ways. We have been busy serving the people on our waterways,” he said.

He noted that the Supenaam leg of the highly trafficked commute accounts for 66 per cent of passenger traffic, it accounts too for 73 per cent of all the vehicles that are moved. While 69 per cent of all the freight that is transported.

“We commit to the people of Guyana that we will continue to work with you, work with all the stakeholders to ensure that we improve our service.”

He urged patrons to exercise care and cleanliness of the new vessel, supporting the government’s investments to improve livelihoods.

“We have to keep it tidy, we have to keep it in good shape, it belongs to the people of Guyana and let us work together to make it safe,” he stressed.