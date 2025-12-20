News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Gov’t wraps up successful outreach in Region Three
Screenshot 2025-12-20 005347

President Dr Irfaan Ali led a two-day Cabinet Outreach in Region Three, taking government services directly to the people. The President, ministers, Members of Parliament, Advisors, and technical officers on Friday engaged residents in dozens of locations including Leonora, Uitvlugt, Farm, Patentia and Stewartville. They provided platforms for residents to raise concerns, share their views and learn about government programmes and services. These Department of Public Information photos captured some of the engagements. Today, the exercise continues, reaffirming the PPP/C government’s commitment to people-centred governance, which will ensure that community needs are addressed through dialogue and responsive action

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
Ease of travel, shot of adrenaline for commerce
Region Three residents get improved access to crucial gov’t services
Efforts underway to tackle middle men exploitation
Components of old Demerara bridge to be used to connect Essequibo River Islands
President Ali outlines major development push for Wakenaam, during Region Three outreach
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.