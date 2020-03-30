BREAKING: Bisram rearrested

…DPP advises magistrate to re-open case

Police have rearrested Marcus Bisram, hours after a murder charge against him was discharged at the Whim Magistrate’s Court.

The murder charge against Bisram was discharged by Magistrate Renita Singh at the Whim Magistrate’s Court after she upheld a no case submission as was presented to the court by his battery of lawyers.

Later on Monday, police rearrested the man and took him to the Springlands Police Station. A statement from the chambers of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) stated that “there was sufficient evidence for the Magistrate, Ms Renita Singh to have committed Bisram.”

The DPP, in compliance with the law, requested the court documents from the magistrate and having been satisfied that there was sufficient evidence contained therein for him to have been committed, directed the magistrate to re-open the Preliminary Inquiry into the matter.

The passage of the matter through the court bears similarity to that of Reagan Rodrigues called ‘Grey Boy’ who is on remand awaiting trial murder at the High Court in connection with the murder of political activist Courtney Crum-Ewing.

In September 2016, Magistrate Latchman dismissed the case on the grounds that there was insufficient evidence against Rodriques.

Magistrate Judy Latchman had maintained that a prima facie case was not made out against Rodrigues, in relation to the murder, and subsequently discharged the case. Rodriques was rearrested and the case was back and forth in the courts following which the man was placed on remand.

In 2017, the DPP had instructed Magistrate Latchman, via a letter, to commit Rodrigues to stand trial in the High Court.

“In accordance with section 72 (2) (ii) (a) of the Criminal Law (Procedure) Act, Chapter 10:01, I hereby remit to your Worship the above-mentioned matter and direct you to comply with Sections 65 and 66 of the Criminal Law (Procedure) Act, Chapter 10:01 with a view of committing the accused,” the letter send Magistrate Latchman stated.

Bisram is accused of orchestrating the murder of carpenter Faiyaz Narinedatt , a twenty- seven-year old father of two who was killed on November 01, 2016.

Narinedatt’s body was found around 03:30hrs on Tuesday, November 01, 2016, on the Number 70 Public Road, East Corentyne, Berbice.

His death was initially reported as a suspected hit-and-run accident. It was later reported that Bisram made sexual advances to Narinedatt who objected to the latter’s advances.

Five other persons were charged is currently on remand.

Attorney-at-law Sanjeev Datadin had stated that there has been no evidence against his client and the lawyers are pleased with the outcome of the case. Bisram who holds dual citizenship, was extradited from the United State of America in November 21,2019.

He was charged with murder hours after his extradition and placed on remand at the Camp Street Prison.He left the courthouse on Monday with a huge smile surrounded by family members and his attorneys.