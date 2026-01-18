National Electronic Health Record System launched

—to cut waiting times, improve data access and support future digital health services

THE Government of Guyana on Saturday launched the National Electronic Health Record System(NEHRS), signalling a major step forward in the modernisation of the country’s public healthcare sector and the delivery of patient-centred care.

The US$3.3 million initiative, implemented through a contract with UK-based company RioMed Limited, is expected to significantly improve how patient information is accessed, managed, and shared across public health institutions nationwide, while eliminating long-standing inefficiencies associated with manual record-keeping.

Speaking at the launch at the Festival City Poly Clinic, Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony said the introduction of the NEHRS system aligns with the government’s broader digital-transformation agenda and the President’s vision to improve productivity and service delivery through technology.

“We recognise that having an electronic health record system is absolutely important,” Minister Anthony said, noting that patients often spend hours waiting while physical files are located under the existing system.

He explained that the project became a priority during the COVID-19 pandemic, when the healthcare system faced significant challenges managing patient data, referrals, and treatment records at scale.

“This is a very important moment for us in healthcare. The government’s vision is that digitalisation can play a very important role in improving productivity across this country. When countries embrace technology, innovation and digitalisation, they are able to advance in very significant ways,” the minister said.

The National EHR System is designed to be fully paperless, eliminating the need for patient cards and reducing administrative bottlenecks.

Healthcare professionals will be able to access complete medical histories, medications, and treatment plans in real time, ensuring seamless referrals and continuity of care across facilities.

The system will be rolled out in phases, beginning with the Festival City Polyclinic, followed by the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, and eventually all public health institutions across Guyana.

Minister Anthony noted that the system has been under development for more than a year, with significant customisation to address the specific needs and operational realities of Guyana’s healthcare sector.

An accompanying mobile application is also expected to be introduced, allowing patients to book appointments online and securely access their health records from anywhere in the country.

The government has also put strict safeguards in place to protect patient confidentiality. Minister Anthony referenced the Data Protection Act, which imposes penalties of up to $20 million for individuals and $100 million for institutions found guilty of unlawfully sharing personal data.

Providing an overview of the rollout, Chief Executive Officer of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, Robbie Rambarran, said the Festival City Polyclinic was selected as the pilot site due to its strategic role within the public healthcare system, serving approximately 2,000 patients per month.

“This clinic plays a unique and vital role in our organisation, which is why it was selected as the first site for implementation,” Rambarran said.

He added that the system will also be introduced at new polyclinics, including the Campbellville Polyclinic, expected to be commissioned by May and designed to operate as a fully paperless facility.

According to Rambarran, outpatient services at the Georgetown Public Hospital are expected to transition to a paperless system by April, with all other public health facilities expected to follow by the end of the year.

The EHR system is also expected to significantly improve medication management and reduce polypharmacy, as clinicians will have access to consolidated patient information across specialties.

While highlighting the impact of the system, Rambarran emphasised that technology is intended to support, not replace, clinical judgment and compassionate care.

With the launch of the National Electronic Health Record System, the Government of Guyana continues to advance its agenda to modernise healthcare infrastructure, improve efficiency, and raise the standard of care for citizens across all regions.