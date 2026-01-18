US $18M Plaza Court Hotel opens on Main Street

— 60-room international-standard property with rooftop bar, presidential suite and modern amenities positions capital city for global tourism

GUYANA’S tourism and hospitality landscape received another major boost on Saturday with the ceremonial opening of the US$18 million Plaza Court Hotel on Main Street.

The investment, which adds a 60-room, international-standard property to the capital, is part of a broader strategy to meet rising demand for quality accommodation and high-value visitor experiences.

Speaking at the event, President, Dr Irfaan Ali said the launch is a signal that Guyana is ready to compete on the international tourism stage.

“We are not waiting for a tourism boom. The boom has already begun, and we are laying the foundation brick by brick, runway by runway, room by room,” President Ali said.

The President emphasised the importance of collaboration among hospitality providers while maintaining competitiveness. He stressed that all hotels play a role in promoting ‘Brand Guyana,’ highlighting safety, experience, and service as essential elements of the country’s tourism offering.

“When you speak about tourism, people say we are opening so many hotels and talk about the competitive nature of the hotels, but what is important is collaboration. When all of these hotels collaborate, they are able to hold each other to the same standard. They must hold each other to the same level of accountability, the same level of success and service. All hotels must understand that they are selling one product, one brand, and that is Brand Guyana, Product Guyana,” President Ali said.

While creativity and individuality are welcome, he added that collaboration remains essential.

“All hotels must understand that yes, every hotel carries an individual identity, but that individual identity is linked to one collective product. What visitors want to enjoy from this product is safety, experience, and service. Safety, experience, and service.”

The Head of State also acknowledged the role of government in developing the sector, particularly through human resource development.

“I am honoured to thank the private sector who believed, invested, and trusted the vision. You need to be applauded. We want the private sector to be successful, strong, profitable, dynamic, and creating employment. The role of government is to create the environment for that success, and in return, we want employees to have opportunities to grow with good salaries, benefits, and services,” he said.

President Ali added that the government is supporting what he described as the second leg of successful tourism: service. “We are building a world-class hospitality institute to continuously upskill and upgrade our human capital so that service is continuously improved.”

Outlining his government’s vision for Guyana’s tourism industry, the President emphasised the importance of infrastructure development. He explained that across the country, major infrastructure is being put in place to support the sector, including the development of several major bridges, along with airstrips and ports slated to come on stream within the coming months.

This level of development, President Ali said, will establish Guyana as a premier tourism destination in the region within the next five years.

“Within the next five years, Guyana will emerge as one of the premier tourism destinations in the Caribbean. This will not happen by accident or chance. The tourism boom has already begun. We are not waiting. We are laying the foundation brick by brick, runway by runway, room by room.”

The establishment of the Plaza Court Hotel, he added, signals to the international community that Guyana is more ready than ever to become a leader in tourism.

“Today, as we open this hotel on Main Street, we are making a statement that Guyana is ready. Ready to play in the lead. Ready to compete. Ready to succeed.”

Also addressing the gathering was Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Susan Rodrigues.

She said the establishment of the Plaza Court Hotel comes at a critical time in the sector’s development, following the introduction of several other hotels over the past two years. This, the minister noted, reflects both the growth and stability of the sector.

“The opening of the Plaza Court Hotel comes at a critical point in Guyana’s tourism and economic trajectory. These investments are not isolated projects. They are direct responses to sustained growth, visitor demand, and the need to modernise and strengthen our national room stock,” Minister Rodrigues said.

The minister also highlighted that in 2025, Guyana recorded 453,489 visitors, representing a 22 percent increase. These figures, she noted, represent more than statistics, but reflect jobs, business growth, foreign exchange earnings and sustained confidence in Destination Guyana.

Over the last five years, Guyana has developed a total of nine new hotels, adding more than 1,000 rooms to the country’s hospitality capacity. This expansion, the minister said, comes as additional investors are slated to establish ventures locally.

“An additional seven major brands are projected to deliver over 1,300 new rooms. This expansion strengthens our ability to host conferences and compete regionally,” she added.

Minister Rodrigues explained that the next major focus for the sector is the development of eco-tourism, a market with significant potential in Guyana and with growing international appeal.

“The government is focused on strengthening the national events calendar and elevating ecotourism and sustainable tourism. Guyana’s tourism product is built around protected areas, indigenous and community-led tourism, rainforest and river experiences,” she said.

Director Secretary of the Plaza Court Hotel, Navin Prashad, also addressed the audience, highlighting the importance of the venture and noting that it was driven by demand, commitment and confidence in Guyana’s tourism sector.

“It is an honour to stand before you as we officially open the doors of the Plaza Courts Hotel, a project born out of vision, commitment, and belief in Guyana’s future,” Prashad said.

Pointing to the growing demand for accommodation, he added, “The demand is real, particularly during CARICOM events, CPL, the Global Super League, and visits by international delegations. We felt strongly that we could contribute meaningfully to Guyana’s hospitality landscape.”

He explained that the 60-room Plaza Court Hotel was designed to offer a unique entertainment and hospitality experience. “We set out to create not just another hotel, but a top-of-the-line facility that meets international standards,” Prashad said.

The US$18 million investment features a spacious lounge, fully equipped bar, restaurant, meeting room, private dining room, modern gym, kitchen built to international specifications, and a large presidential suite, positioning the establishment to host heads of government, celebrities and distinguished dignitaries.

The hotel also boasts a rooftop bar offering views of the Demerara River. In expressing gratitude to key stakeholders, Prashad pledged continued collaboration to ensure affordability for the diaspora.

“We took careful note of the call for affordable hotel accommodations for the diaspora, and we commit to working closely with the Ministry of Tourism and the Guyana Tourism Authority to ensure exceptional service standards for all guests,” he said. “As we open our doors today, we do so with optimism, pride, and confidence in Guyana’s future. We look forward to welcoming travellers from near and far and playing our part in the continued growth and transformation of this nation,” Prashad added.