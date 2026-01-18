‘A marker of progress in Guyana’s financial sector’

— President Ali says, as GBTI launches private banking

THE launch of the Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry’s (GBTI) private banking services on Friday marks a major step in the evolution of Guyana’s banking sector, signalling a growing sophistication in the country’s financial landscape, according to President Dr Irfaan Ali.

While speaking at the launch, President Ali, described the occasion as “A marker on the road of progress… a moment that sends a signal of confidence that Guyana’s banking sector is moving ahead to more sophisticated economy.”

Highlighting the purpose of private banking, President Ali highlighted that it does not seek to stratify customers, but to meet “a different demand in a growing and more sophisticated economy.”

He noted that today’s investors “do not have the time to sometimes go into corporate offices,” and private banking allows “a direct relationship and coordination of relationship” between clients and financial institutions.

The President elaborated on the services offered under private banking, noting that it extends beyond traditional banking needs.

“Private banking is also not only about conducting your banking needs. In a private banking environment, there is investment advice, so the banks are expected to invest in business development analytics,” he said.

This ensures that clients receive guidance on aligning opportunities in the economy with their personal financial portfolios.

While GBTI is introducing private banking as a new service, President Ali framed it within a broader narrative of financial sector growth and maturity.

“I view the launch of private banking services by GBTI as part of the natural and necessary evolution of Guyana’s banking sector. It is a reflection of rising incomes, expanding businesses, increasing investment flows, and a more complex financial landscape,” he said.

The President also addressed concerns that private banking might be perceived as elitist. He stressed that the service is designed to meet complex financial needs without exclusion.

“Private banking caters for clients with more complex financial needs, but a modern banking system must be capable of serving different clients differently, without apology and without exclusion,” he said.

He likened the system to a modern healthcare model, “Just as a modern health system has General Practitioners and specialists, a modern banking system must offer both mass-market services and tailored solutions, and that is what private banking allows us to offer.”

President Ali further highlighted that private banking represents a broader shift toward a mature and sophisticated financial ecosystem.

“The bank is improving its services at every level, and now that we’re able to offer private banking service tells us about the growth and sophistication and maturity of our system itself,” he added.

The launch also reflects the government’s forward-looking approach to the economy. According to the President, the evolution of private banking is linked to broader national development strategies, including wealth creation, business expansion and investment diversification.

With GBTI stepping into private banking, the service underscores a growing recognition that financial institutions must evolve alongside a dynamic economy.

As President Ali said, “One of the most common criticisms of private banking here and elsewhere is that it appears elitist… sophistication is not exclusion. Diversity of services is not inequality, it is maturity.”