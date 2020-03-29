Curfew imposed on Region Ten

…Police will enforce order

THE Mayor and Town Council of Linden along with the Regional Democratic Council Region Ten at a meeting on Saturday with several stakeholders has instituted a curfew to aid in the battle against COVID-19.

At the almost three-hour long meeting, the parties deliberated on how residents and several others have been responding to the impending danger that the virus poses to them. According to a press release from the M&TC, Mayor Waneka Arrindell said that she is very disappointed and somewhat alarmed by the behaviour of several residents who are operating as though the COVID19 will not affect the region. The meeting was held at the RDC Boardroom.

“I am appalled to see how several businesses are open late at nights with large crowds of people mingling as though everything is ok. We as a municipality along with the various stakeholders have to put systems in place so that people would recognize that it cannot be business or our lives as usual because serious measures must be taken so as to ensure the safety of others,” she said.

The Mayor told stakeholders that she is seeking their support and endorsement of putting strict measures in place with the meeting agreeing that a curfew should be implemented as soon as possible.

“As such, the Mayor said that aided with her municipality powers she is implementing with the support of the various stakeholders a curfew, which will see all businesses closing at 6pm with Supermarkets and Pharmacies closing at 7 pm. It was revealed that only essential workers which are healthcare professionals among others will be permitted on the road,” the release said.

According to the release, the mayor disclosed that anyone found after 8pm on the road will be picked up by the police and will be subjected to search. She noted further that should persons resist the new order the police will take all required actions.

Commander of Region Ten, Hugh Winter declared that his ranks are here to serve the people of Region Ten, stressing that his ranks will be duly informed of the Municipality and RDC’s decision. He declared that he expects residents to adhere to the rules and regulations that will be monitoring the operation and movement of individuals within the region.

“I am certain that some persons would give resistance as its understandable that people are not keen in conditioning themselves to restricted movements, but this is important as it means that we are seeking to collaborate to ensure that residents are safe,” he declared.

It was revealed that vehicles moving through Region Ten will also be restricted as the mayor and those in attendance declared that immediate and strict measures must be taken if residents will remain safe.

Mayor Arrindell along with Colonel Eon Murray, Regional Chairman Renis Morian, Regional Vice Chairman Elroy Adoplh, Deputy Mayor Wanewright Bethune, Police Commander Winter, Regional Executive Officer Orrin Gordon, Deputy Regional Executive Officer Maylene Stephen among others stakeholders addressed the residents via television and radio explaining the decision and other measures that have been put in place to address the current situation.

DREO Stephen stressed that the measures being implemented will aid in saving lives, declaring that she expected residents and visitors to the region to consider the urgency of the situation, thus adhering to the new guidelines.

“These measures will certainly help in saving lives and ensuring that we remain safe in these very difficult times and I trust that all will support these new measures,” she said.

Meanwhile, REO Gordon appealed for strict measures to be put in place to monitor the implemented guidelines. He related that some days ago he witnessed several residents at one of the region’s popular beaches operating as if nothing wasn’t wrong.

“I am shocked to see how some residents have responded as they continue to operate as if everything is ok and we must ensure that we have a very strict monitoring system, to prevent any loopholes. Persons will seek to exploit loopholes. I am urging those people who will be monitoring to recognize that even to those passing through our region must be monitored and will have to adhere to our set out guidelines,’ he urged.

Mayor Arrindell promised to take his recommendations and that of the Regional Chairman, whose background is in disaster risk management. The meeting also saw the establishment of a Regional Heath Emergency Committee with several agencies and departments forming part of the committee. This, the DREO said will be geared to providing daily reports to the Ministry of Committee, while they would be meeting as a team every 48 hours.