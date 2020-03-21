Caribbean bishops urge swift resolution to electoral stalemate

—- says focus should be shifted to COVID-19

THE Caribbean Bishops Conference has urged political leaders in Guyana to pool efforts to ensure that the current elections impasse is resolved so that greater focus can be shifted to dealing with the severe threat of COVID-19.

The Conference is made up of nineteen Roman Catholic Bishops of the English, Dutch and French territories. In a press release on Friday, the Conference appealed to those responsible for the verification process of the ballots cast on March 2, to “bring it to an early completion” the matters at hand.

“The people of Guyana, as other peoples of the Caribbean, are facing the global pandemic of the COVID-19. This needs urgent attention and we earnestly appeal to those responsible for the verification process of the polls of March 2, 2020 to bring it to an early completion in order that a functioning National Assembly can see to the people of Guyana [who are] now under severe threat of COVID-19,” the Conference stated.

“As Catholic Bishops of the Caribbean, we urge the people of Guyana not to allow the flame of hope and resilience to be extinguished. We believe that God has empowered and inspired you throughout your political history to overcome many political and social challenges – challenges that have “tested you like gold in the furnace” (Wisdom 3:6) to shine brightly in the Caribbean.”

The leaders stated that they were heartened by the persistent efforts of the leaders of CARICOM to facilitate a resolution of this issue by organising a delegation to supervise the re-counting of the ballots of the general and regional elections.

However, they noted that this feeling of hope was hindered when the interim injunction was granted by the High Court to halt the recount.

They quoted the words of Guyana’s own Bishop, Francis Alleyne, in his response to an enquiry from the Bishops of the Region, who said that he is “saddened by the present impasse and judges that delay in completing the electoral process is a great disrespect to the people of Guyana.”

The Conference of religious leaders reminded that the Caribbean has a general history of fair and honest elections which have produced respected political leaders and this status must be preserved to ensure development in the Region.

They agreed with the sentiments shared by former Guyanese Foreign Affairs Minister and Commonwealth Secretary-General, Sir Shridath Ramphal who said that Guyana is being deprived of regional and international approval and global respect at a time when it matters most.

The Conference stated: “Therefore, we encourage them to persevere in their commitment to facilitate a peaceful resolution…we invite all our Caribbean brothers and sisters to unite in prayer as we accompany the people of Guyana through these challenging times. May God bless the People of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana.”