Rape accused succumbs after ingesting poisonous substance

A rape trial was aborted at the Berbice Assizes after it was learnt that the accused succumbed after he ingested a poisonous substance.

Gavin Sammy Moonsammy was indicted with rape committed on a girl under the age of 13 years.

During the in camera trial, the accused had pleaded not guilty to the indictment.

However, following the testimonies of the police and the alleged victim, the accused returned to his Corentyne home, where it is suspected, he ingested a poisonous liquid.

His neighbour went to his rescue and took him to the Port Mourant Hospital where he died on Wednesday.

Consequently, Justice Simone Ramlall terminated the trial prematurely, and discharged the jury.

Meanwhile, at the commencement of the February Criminal session eighty-two cases were listed for hearing of which twenty-seven are sexual offences with a child family member.

The list also includes the accused Omesh Persaud, who faces eight counts of having sexual activity with a child under sixteen, while Delroy Mitchell, is expected to face three counts of rape of a child .