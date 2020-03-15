Public Servants to work shift system amid COVID-19 concerns

– to take effect from March 14-27, 2020

In a move to protect the health and wellbeing of public servants in light of global concerns over the spread of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), the Department of Public Service has instituted a shift system.

The following is a circular addressed to Permanent Secretaries, Heads of Departments and Regional Executive Officers on Saturday:

On the directive of His Excellency, President David Granger, to coordinate the Public Service response to COVID-19; the Department of Public Service has approved the following Staff Rotation measures to prevent clustering at the workplaces during the period March 16 – 27, 2020.

1. Managerial staff/Heads of Units are expected to be present at work every day. All other staff are to be placed on rotation via a roster system and are expected to be at work on alternate days, to maintain an operational Public Service. On those days when staff are not in office, they are expected to be ‘On Call ‘ and be prepared to work at short notice, should the need arise.

2. Staff with flu-like symptoms should be reminded to call the emergency hotline and NOT go to the hospitals. Please note that Public Service RuleH45 which requires the officer to produce a medical certificate after being sick for three (3) consecutive days is still in effect. Further, Public Servants who are absent due to a mandatory COVID-19 quarantine for 14 days must be cleared by a Medical Practitioner prior to assuming duty.

3. To contain the spread or COVID-19, every Ministry/Department/Region has a responsibility to sanitize the work environment intermittently during working hours to protect all stakeholders. Please follow all guidelines set out by the Ministry of Public Health regarding containing the spread ofCOVID-19.

The Department of Public Service would be grateful for the cooperation of all Ministries /Departments/Regions as we strive to manage this pandemic. Guyana presently has 4 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Persons are advised to contact hotline numbers 227-4986 or 624-3067 if they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. These symptoms may include respiratory ailments, fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties.