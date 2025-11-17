AI-driven production systems, mega-scale farms for Guyana

–as government looks to leverage new technologies to enhance agriculture

PLEDGING heavy investment in mega-scale farms and artificial intelligence -driven production systems, President Dr. Irfaan Ali has outlined an ambitious plan to transform the country’s food production systems leveraging new technologies.

The initiative will be pursued in partnership with key international bodies, including the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA) and the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO).

“We’re going to incentivise mega-scale livestock farming, and we’re going to invest in intelligence AI-led production systems, working with IICA the FAO,” President Ali said.

He added: “We’re going to launch the farmers application… farming in the palm with extension services, scientific services and technical services available 24/7, in real time on the devices. Those are the changes that we are going to pursue.”

According to President Ali, the new digital platform is expected to become a central tool for farmers, providing round-the-clock access to expert guidance, real-time data, and on-demand support.

The application is expected to modernise traditional agricultural practices, and enable farmers to adopt more precise, efficient, and climate-resilient methods.

President Ali reiterated that the initiative forms part of a broader commitment to modernise agriculture, increase competitiveness, and position the country as a regional leader in food production.

The government has already mapped out plans for a smart surveillance system which supports predictive analytics and early- warning mechanisms, enabling a more proactive approach to farming.

This digital transformation of Guyana’s agriculture sector aligns with broader national goals of food security, climate resilience, and economic diversification.

In addition to this, the National Drainage & Irrigation Authority (NDIA) is currently in the process of creating a single digital platform to monitor the country’s sluices and pumps.

Just last year, the country launched an Agriculture Information System (AIS), thereby marking a shift in the ministry’s aim to improve the sector through technology.

The AIS features a farm register module which creates a full database of farmers, including biodata and contact information. It also includes geo-referencing, a farm profile, and a survey module for producing and processing farm surveys. The core, extension, and survey modules are additional components.

The AIS has transformed the way the ministry gathers, organises, and uses agricultural data, Minister Mustapha said, further pointing out that the system will also help extension officers work more effectively by addressing data gathering issues.