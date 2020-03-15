Four cases of coronavirus confirmed

Four cases of Coronavirus have been confirmed here, the Department of Public Information has reported.

The persons testing positive include the now deceased 52-year-old woman who may have transmitted the virus after returning for the USA along with her husband; a relative and one other person.

Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence has confirmed this and noted that other persons who have displayed signs are being monitored.

“The Government is sparing no effort to address the Coronavirus. Presently the EOC [Emergency Operations Centre] is preparing another site to house persons who may have come into contact with a confirmed case. This facility will cater for some 250 cases,” Minister Lawrence told DPI.

The positive results came from the National Public Health reference lab where technicians were recently trained by PAHO/WHO to test for the virus. The lab is the only health facility throughout Guyana equipped room test for the COVID-19. There are currently quarantine areas at the GPHC and the West Demerara Regional Hospital while more will be added as the need arises. The National Emergency Operations Centre in Georgetown has been put into operation to strategically respond to the threat of coronavirus through a multisectoral approach through which key agencies such as the Civil Defence Commission and others are on board.

Guyana’s first imported Corona Virus victim, her husband and at least one of her children travelled from New York to Guyana during the first week of March and according to the authorities, the woman presented herself to the Public Health system five days later with health complaints.

It was noted that based on the patient’s travel history and symptoms, (with out-of-hand diabetes and high blood pressure) health professionals also diagnosed her for COVID-19.

It was noted that a sample was collected and sent to the National Public Health Reference Laboratory (NPHRL) where laboratory tests confirmed a positive result on Wednesday morning.

The woman died last Wednesday while receiving medical attention at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) and her family members were informed.

It was noted too that other family members and more than a dozen others who came into contact with the female patient, were advised by Ministry of Public Health’s specialists to self-quarantine. They are all under regular surveillance by public health specialists, the authorities said.

Tests on the other household members over the last two days revealed that the three had contracted the virus discovered last year in Wuhan, China.

The MoPH reminds the public that if anyone has a fever, cough and difficulty breathing they should immediately call the COVID-19 hotline:

227-4986 ext. 215 (from 8am – 4:30pm;

624 -6674; 624 – 2819 (from 4:30pm to 8am).

It is also advisable to share previous travel history accurately with a health care provider.

The Health Emergency Operating Centre (HEOC) was this week activated by the Public Health Ministry as part of a broader menu of measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

These measures include sending health teams to the homes of those with complaints for assessment and initiation of public health measures; identification and contact tracing for all possible exposed persons; meetings between public health officials and staff members of the country’s health facilities to ensure all necessary infection-control measures are in place.

Minister Lawrence appealed to Guyanese to remain calm and follow the advised health protocols. These are, to practise simple, everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses and to frequently clean hands using soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand rub if your hands are not visibly unclean. Also, when coughing and sneezing cover mouth and nose with flexed elbow or tissue. Dispose of tissue immediately and wash hands; avoid close contact with anyone who has a fever and cough by keeping a distance of at least 1 to 2 metres (3 – 6 feet) from them; resist touching one’s face.

A ministerial task force has since been established to address the situation.

At the same time, screening has been increased at various ports of entry. As a precautionary measure, the Ministry of Education announced on Friday that all public schools will be closed for two weeks from Monday, March 16.

On Friday the Ministry of Public Infrastructure announced that the Guyana/Suriname ferry service has been closed indefinitely after the neighbouring country recorded its first case of the virus.

Other regional jurisdictions have also recorded their first cases of the virus, including Trinidad and Tobago.

According to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that cause illnesses ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV).

The coronavirus outbreak originated in Wuhan, China, and has since spread to many other countries, including some in the Americas. Common signs of infection include respiratory symptoms, fever, coughs, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties. In more severe cases, infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death.