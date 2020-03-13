Suriname records first case of Coronavirus

…Canawaima Ferry Service suspended until further notice

A report in Suriname’s De Ware Tijd online news entity says Vice President Ashwin Adhin announced today that the first positive case of the coronavirus (COVID-19)has been registered in the neighbouring country. It concerns a person who traveled from the Netherlands to Suriname on Wednesday.

The VP also announced on Friday afternoon that the Surinamese airspace will be closed at midnight.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Public Infrastructure has announced that the Canawaima Ferry Services on the Corentyne will be suspended from Saturday, 14th March, 2020 until further notice.

The decision was made by the Surinamese authorities to close all ports of entries after the country recorded its first case of the novel Coronavirus.

The Management of the Guyana /Suriname Ferry Service sincerely apologized for any inconvenience caused at this time.For more information, persons can contact contact the entity on 339-2744.