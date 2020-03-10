GTA helps members improve marketability

– through series of workshops in key subject areas

WITH the ever-increasing popularity of technology, it is imperative that the local tourism industry is fully equipped and prepared to maximise their business and social media presence among other digital marketing tactics.

It was with this focus in mind that the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) recently facilitated training in the area of Business and Social Media Marketing for nine instructors and 19 trainees in the tourism sector, among them members of their own staff.

The whole-day sessions for ‘Train-the-Trainers’ and participants of the general tourism sector including, Rainforest Tours, Dagron Tours, and Waikin Ranch, were conducted on February 19 -20 and February 26-27, respectively, at the Herdmanston Lodge here in Georgetown.

The participants were coursed in the areas of Business & Marketing Fundamentals, Digital Marketing, Website Design and Development, Social Media Marketing & Management, Analytics, Email Marketing, Content Development, Graphic Design and Motion Graphics, and Reputation & Crisis Management, along with other aspects of digital marketing, the GTA stated in a release.

Rosh Khan, CEO of SocialRank Media, one of Guyana’s leading digital marketing agencies and President of the Masterclass Institute, facilitated both of the training sessions.

Through interactive methods of teaching, Khan sought to implement strategies that aim to increase market awareness, Online engagement and bookings within the tourism sector.

The GTA’s aim is to foster capacity building within the tourism sector which includes training of trainers, who can facilitate other sessions on a continuous basis, especially as an incentive and before for tourism businesses that are licensed or actively in the process of getting licensed.

The Masterclass Institute is a training and Development institution which has trained over 10,000 people through its various programmes, workshops, and courses, including digital marketing.

The GTA remains committed to elevating the tourism sector, and will be hosting a series of training programmes throughout 2020.

As a semi-autonomous governmental organization, the Authority is responsible for developing and promoting sustainable tourism in Guyana, through collaboration with sister agencies and the tourism private sector in order to maximise local socio-economic and conservation outcomes, and improve the visitors’ experience.

The GTA is focused on Guyana becoming recognised locally and internationally as a premier destination for protecting its natural and cultural heritage, providing authentic experiences, and maximising local economic benefits.