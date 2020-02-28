Woman killed, Linden ‘Spoil child’ injured in shootout

A shooting incident in Amelia’s Ward, Linden, on Thursday afternoon, has left a woman dead and her reputed husband, former cop Teon Allen, known as ‘Spoil Child’, nursing a single gunshot wound to his shoulder at the Linden Hospital Complex.

The dead woman has been identified as 27-year-old Colissa Hunte of Rainbow City, Mackenzie. She succumbed to gunshot wounds she also sustained in her right upper arm. The incident occurred around 13:00hrs at Lover’s Lane, where Allen and Hunte were residing at the time. This newspaper understands that unknown gunmen cornered the flat one-storey concrete house and fired shots through a window, hitting both Allen and Hunt. They men then made good their escape.

The couple, who has a child together, was rushed to the LHC, where Hunte later succumbed. Doctors were able to retrieve the bullet from Allen’s upper right arm and he is said to be in a stable condition under police guard at LHC. Up to late Thursday evening, ranks from Region Ten were combing the scene for evidence. Divisional Commander Hugh Winter, said that ranks from the Criminal Investigation Department Head Quarters, journeyed to Linden to assist with the investigation, but no one has been arrested thus far. He said there was no forced entry at the house.

While he did not make a connection with the shooting being gang-related, residents of Linden are of the opinion that Allen continues to be targeted by a Cayenne-based gang; the two parties have engaged in violent confrontations in recent times. The latest of these incidences occurred in December 2019, when Allen’s rented apartment was burnt down. In September, the cousin of Teon Allen, Eon Williams and his girlfriend, were shot execution style; Williams succumbed to his wounds. Police linked the incident directly to the Cayenne gang, since a car belonging to one of its members was left on the scene. Several members were wanted by the police but are yet to be detained and charged for the crime.

Following that incident, members of the gang attempted to shoot Allen in the East La Penitence Market and one of the members, 23-year-old Renard Caesar, was remanded to prison for attempted murder of Allen. The gang war started when members of the Cayenne gang allegedly bullied one of Allen’s workers. When Allen approached the gang members and asked about the incident, some members returned and physically assaulted the workers. Since then, the two parties have been back and forth with each other. Allen’s car was also burnt and another residence of his was bombed.

Allen, too, was charged for shooting the mother and another relative of an alleged gang member, Denise Grant. In November, he was shot and injured by police after trying to evade a road block on the East Bank and fired a shot at the police. He was charged for the incident. Allen has also been charged several times for gun-related incidences. Residents of Linden are calling for police to do a thorough investigation on the matter and to put an end to the gun-related incident, since it continues to drive fear in the community.

Meanwhile, the Linden community was plunged into a state of mourning for Hunte, a young mother of two. Her mother, Youlanda Johnson, was inconsolable when approached by the media. She explained that she often told her daughter about getting out of the relationship with a character known to have several brushes with the law, but she never listened and was bent on staying with Allen. She was described by family members as a quiet, easy-going young woman who focused on her children.