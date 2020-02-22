Truck with fireworks material explodes at GDF Ruimveldt base

…several ranks hospitalised

Several ranks of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) have been hospitalised after a truck with pyrotechnics exploded at the Coastguard base at Ruimveldt.

Chief of Staff of the GDF, Brigadier Patrick West confirmed the incident and he noted that the army will issue a press release on the incident.

Reports are that around 1400hrs, the truck exploded injuring several ranks as they were making preparations for midnight fireworks display as part of the 50th Republic anniversary celebrations.

The ranks were rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation(GPHC).