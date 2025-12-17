$100,000 cash grant in 2026 budget

President Dr Irfaan Ali on Wednesday announced that Budget 2026, to be presented early in the new year, will make provision for a $100,000 cash grant to every Guyanese citizen aged 18 years and older.

In his address, outlining the government’s policy agenda for economic and social transformation, the President said the initiative forms part of a broader strategy to provide direct financial support to citizens.

He further disclosed that additional cash grants will be paid over the next five years, as the government continues to roll out measures aimed at improving household welfare and strengthening disposable income.