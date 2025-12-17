News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
‘Justice must work for the people of this land’ — President Ali
President Dr Irfaan Ali (Delano Williams photo)
President Dr Irfaan Ali (Delano Williams photo)

Guyana’s judiciary, which has upheld stability and the principles of good governance, is poised for a new era of consistent excellence, President Dr. Irfaan Ali said, signalling a commitment to strengthening the country’s judicial system.

The Head of State is currently addressing a large gathering at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, where he is outlining the government’s policy agenda for economic and social transformation for the next five years.

“My government welcomes the judiciary’s effort to ensure accountability by pursuing evidence-based data management across all levels of the court system.”

He noted that the government will introduce disposal and clearance rate standards, leveraging the use of technology for all court operations.

To this end, case management, human resources, maintenance of stores for the payment of maintenance, bail and fines electronically will be the main areas of focus over the next five years.

“This administration holds an unflinching commitment to the rule of law, to the sanctity of our legal institutions, and most of all, to you, the people of this land. Justice must work for the people of this land,” the President said.

In addition to this, legislative changes will be made to make judges, magistrates, as well as legal practitioners more accountable.

Further, the government will be launching the revised edition of the laws of Guyana, updated from 2012 to December 31 2021. The government will be launching the law reports of Guyana from 2008 to 2021.

“These initiatives will make our laws easier, easier, accessible and more user-friendly to all our citizens,” the president said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Picture of Naomi Parris

More from this author

Picture of Naomi Parris
Naomi Parris
$100,000 cash grant in 2026 budget
President Ali unveils vision for National E‑Wallet in “Digital Guyana” push
President Ali’s mother files defamation lawsuit in Canada against Melly Mel over false corruption claims on Facebook
President Ali to address nation today
Guyana on course to continue leading regional growth in 2026
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.