President Ali to address nation today

PRESIDENT, Dr Irfaan Ali is expected to address the nation today, following months of signalling the government’s intention to unveil a comprehensive package of measures aimed at further empowering all Guyanese.

The President had first made this announcement in early November outlining then that the government has plans to roll out initiatives targeting persons living with disabilities, the elderly, women and children, as well as farmers and small business owners.

He had emphasised that, over the next five years, the administration is pursuing a holistic approach that goes beyond immediate financial relief to address the diverse needs of citizens.

Highlighting the government’s ongoing efforts to modernise public services, the President noted that the entire system is being digitised to ensure efficiency and transparency in the distribution of benefits. To this end he encouraged the public to open bank accounts in preparation for electronic transfers.

Building on the PPP/C’s track record of fulfilling its commitments, President Ali had told reporters too that the government’s support will go beyond cash bonuses and transfers.

“This government has a very elaborate agenda for the upliftment of your life, for the improvement of your life, for building prosperity for you, for building prosperity for your community, for empowering you, for giving you the opportunity to live a life in which you have access to the best health care, best education, home ownership, reduced interest rates, access to low-interest business development loans and grants with no collateral, access to textbooks, expanded school-feeding programmes, expanded infrastructure, community infrastructure, building out facilities to support women’s health,” President Ali had said.

The President will deliver his address at 17:00 hours in a live broadcast across platforms including the Guyana Chronicle’s Facebook page.