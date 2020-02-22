Republic Golden Jubilee exhibition launched

By Alisa Lashley

THE National Museum was on Tuesday, transformed into a cultural extravaganza as the Ministry of the Presidency, Department of Social Cohesion, launched its Republican Golden Jubilee Exhibition, which is was launched under the theme “Guyana together, reflect, celebrate, transform”.

Former Prime Minister and Mayor of Georgetown Hamilton Greene, in his feature address at the launch held, emphasized the importance of Reflecting and gaining further knowledge on Guyana’s history before we gained republican status while reminding attendees about the dark days our people suffered, struggled and made sacrifices to get Guyana to where she is today while urging Attendees to mirror the importance of our diverse country dwelling as one, in the pursuit of building a prosperous nation.

”The gaining of Independence and our Republic Anniversary can be placed into three segments. The first, the struggle years that led to the hoisting of the Golden Arrowhead in the morning of May 26, 1966, and the second period, when we were cloaked with independence and the constitutional right, we sought to improve our economy and to put in place, plans to ensure that, the major beneficiaries, of our God-given resources, our water, mineral resources and now our new found oil, main beneficiaries were the people of Guyana,” Greene in his closing remarks asserted.

This event is hosted in commemoration with our 50th Jubilee anniversary list of events, which is organised by the Ministry of Presidency, Department of Social Cohesion and is expected to further edify the public on Guyana’s pre and post republican history.

The event was serenaded with a cultural dance, which was choreographed by Quacy Grant, a steel pan rendition of ‘O’ Beautiful Guyana’ and concluded with a calypso performance by Neheeryah Newland.