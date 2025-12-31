Guyana concludes two-year tenure on UN Security Council

Guyana will formally conclude its two-year tenure as an elected member of the United Nations Security Council at midnight on December 31, marking the end of what the Government described as a principled and impactful period of global engagement during one of the most turbulent eras in recent international affairs.

According to the Office of the President, Guyana’s term, which ran from January 1, 2024 to December 31, 2025, was guided by the overarching theme “Partnering for Peace and Prosperity”, and unfolded against a backdrop of major global and regional crises

The release noted that Guyana served on the Council during “a period of profound global and regional upheaval”, with the agenda dominated by the war in Ukraine, the conflict in Gaza, violence in Sudan, the spread of terrorism across the Sahel, the repression of women’s rights in Afghanistan, and the protracted conflict in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The Council also grappled with humanitarian and political crises in Haiti, Syria, Yemen and Myanmar, alongside emerging developments in the Caribbean Sea. In 2025, renewed tensions between India and Pakistan, and between Cambodia and Thailand, further strained international security, while divisions among permanent members often hindered consensus on critical decisions.

Despite these challenges, Guyana held the presidency of the Security Council on two occasions—February 2024 and June 2025—using those opportunities to spotlight the links between development, climate, and security. During its presidencies, Guyana convened signature debates on “The Impact of Climate Change and Food Insecurity on the Maintenance of International Peace and Security” and “Poverty, Underdevelopment, and Conflict: Implications for International Peace and Security”

The country also played a leading role in advancing the Women, Peace and Security Agenda, the Youth, Peace and Security Agenda, the Children and Armed Conflict file, and climate-related security issues. Working with Switzerland and Slovenia, Guyana served as an Informal Co-Focal Point on Conflict and Hunger, drawing attention to conflict-induced food insecurity.

Among its notable contributions, Guyana collaborated closely with African members of the Council through the A3+ mechanism, co-authoring resolutions, presidential statements and press statements on situations including Sudan, Libya, Benin and the Guyana-Venezuela controversy. It also coordinated with other elected members to advocate for ceasefires and expanded humanitarian access in Gaza.

A major milestone was the unanimous adoption, on December 12, 2025, of a landmark Youth, Peace and Security resolution co-authored with Sierra Leone. The resolution calls for “enhanced youth participation and leadership in peace processes, conflict prevention, peace-building, recovery, and reconstruction at all levels”

Guyana also exercised leadership within subsidiary bodies, chairing the Security Council Sanctions Committees on Haiti and Guinea-Bissau, serving as Vice-Chair on committees concerning Afghanistan and the Central African Republic, and contributing actively across other mechanisms. The country further participated in high-level missions, including a Security Council visit to Colombia in February 2024 and an informal expert field mission to Chad in December 2025.

Throughout its tenure, the Security Council adopted 90 resolutions, 15 Presidential Statements, 77 Press Statements and 21 Notes by the President. The release stated that “Guyana was widely regarded as a principled and constructive actor, firmly committed to multilateralism, the United Nations Charter, and the rule of international law”.

The Government credited the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation and Guyana’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations for spearheading the national effort, while expressing appreciation to international partners for their cooperation and goodwill.

As the tenure ends, Guyana reaffirmed its commitment to the global pursuit of peace, security and prosperity, stating that the country remains dedicated to working with partners “to build a more just, inclusive, and harmonious world”