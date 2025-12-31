Guyana will support every action to eradicate transnational crime

–President Ali says, reaffirms commitment to regional fight against drug trafficking, smuggling

PRESIDENT, Dr Irfaan Ali has reaffirmed Guyana’s full support for regional and international efforts to eradicate drug trafficking, gold smuggling and other forms of illicit activities, describing these crimes as major threats to democracy and social stability.

In an engagement with women journalists and students on Tuesday, he stressed that such criminal activities fuel corruption and weaken democratic institutions across the region.

The President highlighted the devastating human cost of organised crime, noting the loss of tens of thousands of lives and the displacement and long-term harm suffered by families and communities.

He said these criminal networks destroy societies and undermine freedom, making collective and decisive action essential.

“I support, completely, every action taken to eradicate drug trafficking, terrorism, gold smuggling within this region,” the President said.

Dr Ali emphasised that Guyana remains committed to working with regional partners to confront and dismantle these networks, while promoting security, good governance and sustainable development.

The Head of State said: “It undermines democracy, it undermines freedom, it supports corruption, it destroys society, what about the tens of thousands of persons who lost their lives, families displaced and damaged because of these people, these criminals who operate.”

With regard to drug trafficking and any form of drug smuggling, the government, he said, maintains strong collaboration with partners in the United States of America and other international stakeholders to curb these transnational crimes.

“The US has a solid partner in Guyana in the fight against those forms of criminalities,” the President stressed.

According to the United States Department of State’s 2025 International Narcotics Control Strategy Report (INCSR), published earlier this year, Guyana has demonstrated a commitment to working with international partners to address drug trafficking.

The report disclosed that several government agencies in Guyana, including the Ministries of Home Affairs (Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit and Guyana Police Force), Education, Health, and Human Services and Social Security, are involved in addressing drug-related crimes.

It also highlighted the September 2024 launch of the National Defence Institute, aimed at building expertise through collaboration with the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and United States security and defence institutions.

Additionally, the report noted that Guyana collaborated with the United States to increase drug seizures in 2024, particularly cocaine.

That year, Guyana seized more than four tonnes of cocaine, in co-operation with US law enforcement at an airstrip near the border with Venezuela, and also interdicted a semi-submersible vessel off Guyana’s coast carrying 2.3 tonnes of cocaine.

The report further stated that Guyana’s National Drug Strategy 2022–2026 outlines strategic programmes to guide the country’s drug-control efforts, with a focus on interdiction, prevention, treatment and anti-money laundering measures.