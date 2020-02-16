DCC romp to 10-wicket victory in 40-over battle against Sophia

… Watkins outstanding with bat, ball in Malteenoes’ win

DOMINANT bowling performances from Qumar Torrington and Daniel Mootoo spurred home team, Demerara Cricket Club (DCC), to a 10-wicket victory against Sophia when action in the NBS Second Division 40-over competition continued yesterday at the Queenstown ground.

Meanwhile Marcus Watkins did it at both ends to lead home-team Malteenoes Sports Club to a convincing victory against the Gandhi Youth Organisation (GYO) Cricket Club.

At DCC, former West Indies Under-16 fast bowler Torrington made light of an undermanned Sophia team. Batting first, the visitors were overwhelmed by the home team’s bowlers.

Torrington, who did the damage early, captured 3-14 from four overs, while left-arm spinner Daniel Mootoo was able to undermine the middle and lower orders to finish with 3-8 from 3.2 overs.

In reply, the home team’s junior players Shamar Yearwood and Brandon Jaikaran were able to overhaul the target in quick-time. Yearwood who scored his maiden century last week in a two-day cricket match, finished with 25 (1×4 2×6) not out, while Jaikaran finished with 16 (2×4) unbeaten runs.

At the Malteenoes Sports Club ground, the home team romped to a 113-run victory after 32-year-old Marcus Watkins struck a half-century before picking up a five-wicket haul with his off-spin bowling.

GYO won the toss and opted to bowl, but Shemroy Barrington was in an ultra-aggressive mood.

The opener belted four sixes and three of his four boundaries early to send home team racing to 48 without loss at the end of over number two, but GYO were able to stem the runs flow.

When Barrington fell for 52 via run-out, skipper Nichosie Barker 35 (3×4, 3×6), Jeremiah Scott 45 (5×4, 3×6) and Watkins 63 (5×4, 4×6) all batted with a high strike rate to set up a big finish. GYO again responded, this time by destroying the tail, which left the home side at 248 all out in 34.4 overs.

Skipper Divesh Ramjattan who did his damage late, finished with 3-24 from 2.4 overs, while left arm spinner Trevon France took 2-27.

In reply, France led the side with an entertaining 37 (5×4, 1×6). Batting at number seven, he and Rohan Sukhnandan (two runs) were able to put on 40 runs for the last wicket before they were dismissed for 135 from 28.3 overs.

Michael Deonarine and Joshua Ramsammy supported with 20 each, but both succumbed to the spin of Watkins, who finished with 5-32 from eight overs.