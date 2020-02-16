Bonner the hero as Scorpions snatch tense win

FLORENCE HALL, Jamaica, (CMC) – Nkrumah Bonner lashed three consecutive sixes off a Nino Henry over in a whirlwind unbeaten half-century as Jamaica Scorpions pulled off a thrilling run chase to beat Leeward Islands Hurricanes by five wickets in their fifth round match in the Regional Four-Day Championship here Sunday.

Asked to chase 137 off 20 overs late in the final session of the last day, the hosts raced to their target with only 14 balls to spare amidst fading light at the Trelawny Multi-Purpose Stadium.

Bonner pummeled a stroke-filled unbeaten 66 off just 47 balls, counting two fours and four sixes while Test batsman Jermaine Blackwood carved out 38 off 36 balls.

The pair posted a crucial 73 for the third wicket after openers John Campbell (4) and Assad Fudadin (0) perished cheaply to leave Scorpions tottering on 12 for two in the third over.

Test off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall kept Hurricanes in the game with three for 58 while seamer Henry supported with two for 47 but Bonner’s assault turned the result in Scorpions favour.

With 25 runs required from the last three overs, Bonner smashed leg-side sixes from the first three deliveries of Henry’s over before drilling the fourth delivery to the long off boundary for four.

He then scampered a couple with Paul Palmer off the next delivery, a no-ball, to give Scorpions their second straight victory following their success in the last round over reigning champions Guyana Jaguars.

With only 15 overs possible in the first session because of a wet outfield due to rain, the likelihood of an outright victory seemed diminished.

But fast bowler Nicholson Gordon turned the game around with an excellent spell of five for 47 as Hurricanes collapsed to 294 all out in their second innings.

Resuming from their overnight 134 for four and needing a further 24 runs to make Scorpions bat again, Hurricanes were lifted by Terrance Warde’s top score of 74 and captain Jahmar Hamilton’s 54.

On 20 at the start, Warde struck 10 fours and a six off 179 deliveries in three hours at the crease, to register his second half-century of the contest.

Hamilton, meanwhile, resuming on 12, faced 158 balls in just under 3-¾ hours and counted five fours and a six.

Together, they extended their fifth wicket stand to 110 before being separated when Bonner, sending down his unpracticed leg-spin, bowled Hamilton with a full length ball – one delivery after the right-hander raised his half-century with a massive six over wide long on.

Warde put on a further 38 for the sixth wicket with Cornwall (22) but once both fell to Gordon with one run added in the space of 23 balls, Hurricanes lost their last five wickets for 33 runs in a sudden collapse.