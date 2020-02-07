‘Messenger’ here for Calypso competition on Sunday 

SOME 27 years ago, Joel Gonsalves entered his first Calypso competition and placed eighth with a song that was based on a true cutlass murder-story in Buxton, on the East Coast Demerara.

“I placed eighth in that competition, being the youngest. And I still believe I’m the youngest to enter into the competition via the route of auditioning,” the 43-year-old told the Buzz earlier this week during an interview at the Guyana Chronicle.

He entered the competition two other years, ending up in the quarter-finals. But this year, Joel, known as ‘Messenger’, has high hopes that his song, “Do you know” will do great in the National Calypso Monarch of Guyana Competition, to be held this Sunday in Bartica. There, he will join 20 other artistes also vying for the title.

Joel has been living in Trinidad for the past 12 years, but he has never lost touch with his country. He came home just to be able to participate in the competition, and will be leaving shortly after, so that he can return for the finals at D’Urban Park on February 14.

Having been born and raised on the East Coast Demerara, Joel once taught music at both Golden Grove and Annandale Secondary Schools before leaving for Trinidad.

Recalling how he became interested in the competition again after taking a break from it so many years, Joel said when Trinidad hosted CARIFESTA, he volunteered some evenings to be around the exhibition booths. This brought him into contact with some visitors, whom he overheard talking about the negative things that were happening in Guyana.

He used the opportunity to speak up and let them know that positive things were happening here, too. “It started dawning on my mind what else I can do to promote Guyana,” he said.

A few days later, he spent time with some musicians who had travelled there for CARIFESTA. “A guy came up with a guitar and started singing some Guyanese songs,” he said, adding: “We started singing with him; we were just having fun. They said to me they heard my voice and invited me to come back to Guyana and do something.”

Speaking about the song he is taking to the competition this year, Joel said: “I’m here to claim the monarch. The song is very educational, and is a historic piece that goes back to 1963. I’m hoping not only to entertain but to edify. This song is not only speaking about the positive side of Guyana, but it speaks of us living together. This is an election period, and you are seeing divides. But after elections, we will still have to be each other’s neighbour. So the song is saying once we continue to work together, we will complete our journey as one people, one nation, one destiny.”

Joel is grateful he has a good team to work with. “Mark Batson, Diana Chapman, Margaret Lawrence, ‘Big Red’, Bonny Alves, Charmaine Blackman and the Calypsonians themselves; they gave me a warm welcome, and were happy to see me.”