JetBlue advances application to commence daily non-stop flights

A TEAM from JetBlue Airways Corporation (JetBlue) recently met with the Director-General, Lt. Col. (Ret’d), Egbert Field, and his team at the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) to discuss the airline’s application for commencement of non-stop scheduled air services on the JFK-GEO-JFK route from April 2, 2020.

JetBlue’s team was led by Adam Schless, Director, Aircraft Transactions and International Counsel, who shared the airline’s long-term vision and plans for the Guyana market.

JetBlue proposed to operate daily flights using a new Airbus A321-271NX aircraft with seating capacity for 200 passengers.

The scope of JetBlue’s application is covered under Article Three – Authorisation of the ‘open-skies’ Air Transport Agreement between the Government of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana and the Government of the United States of America. Article Three of the Agreement states:

“Each Party, on receipt of applications from an airline of the other Party, in the form and manner prescribed for operating authorisations and technical permissions, shall grant appropriate authorisations and permissions with minimum procedural delay, provided:

a. Substantial ownership and effective control of that airline are vested in the other party, nationals of that party, or both;

b. The airline is qualified to meet the conditions prescribed under the laws and regulations normally applied to the operation of international air transport by the party considering the application or applications; and

c. The other party is maintaining and administering the provisions set forth in Article Six (Safety) and Article Seven (Security).”

GCAA is presently conducting safety, security and economic fitness assessment on JetBlue to ensure the airline meets the regulatory requirements of the authority.

The application process is in its advance stages and will be likely be concluded within the next two to three weeks.

JetBlue is an American air carrier with its main operating base in New York. The airline presently operates to over 100 cities within and outside of the United States including several Caribbean countries such as Jamaica, Barbados, Grenada and St. Lucia, among others.

The travelling public can expect greater travel options in terms of days, airfares and time with the introduction of JetBlue into the Guyana market.