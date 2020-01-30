‘We’ll put oil money in your homes’

…President promises cash grants for families with school children

-tells residents of Reg. 2 that they will not be left out

-says PPP/C stymied progress in the region through local authorities

By Navendra Seoraj

AMID a diverse group of Guyanese from all walks of life, President David Granger reinforced the incumbent A Partnership for National Unit + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) Coalition’s commitment to improving the lives of every citizen, through tangible efforts such as disbursement of cash grants from the oil revenues.

In making his case for a second term, President Granger said when the oil sector comes on stream, the bounty will be used for the betterment of every Guyanese. ExxonMobil and its partners have made 16 oil discoveries thus far in the Stabroek Block, the latest at the Uaru Well located northeast of the producing Liza field discovery.

The Liza Phase One project will produce up to 120,000 barrels of oil per day at peak rates utilising the Liza Destiny FPSO. It is expected to generate over $7B in royalty and profit oil revenues for Guyana over the life of the project. “We will put oil money in your homes and households…we will ensure that every family with a child, in school, gets a cash grant…the money will come to you,” said President Granger, amidst loud cheers of “Granger for President” at the APNU+AFC’s rally at Anna Regina, Essequibo, on Wednesday.

The thousands of APNU+AFC supporters could not contain their elation after hearing about the impending benefits, if the coalition is re-elected at the March 2, 2020 elections.

President Granger reminded Guyanese that the oil revenue is theirs and the coalition will ensure it reaches every citizen. Zooming in on Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), the President said, residents of the region will not be left out of the impending development, noting that the coalition, once re-elected, will ensure that production continues to prosper in the region and not decline.

Considering the agricultural potential of the region, the President Granger said, it is the food basket of Guyana, but “some people” thought it was a “basket case.” “You all should be rich, but somebody is holding you back and that is the PPP…Pomeroon-Supenaam is a powerhouse but you have leadership problems…people are not prepared to build partnerships and share leadership, they believe they could do it alone,” the President told residents of the region, which has local government authorities such as the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) and Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) which are controlled by the opposition.

DECLINING POPULATION

In providing evidence of the downfall in the region under the control of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), the President said, the population in the region dropped immensely because people left and even abandoned productive facilities.

The President was adamant that no matter what the PPP does, they cannot develop the region. To this end he encouraged residents to “cross over to the coalition side” and support the progress. “We are supporting development… we gave you empowerment by allowing you to elect local government leaders,” said President Granger, as he reminded persons that the coalition government held two Local Government Elections (LGE) after none was conducted for 23 years, under the previous administration.

The President said after just 10 months in government, they were able to hold LGEs and then again in 2018. “It is true that the PPP won the LGEs in this region, but I am unbothered… next time we will win…we fought to empower you and we want to further empower your communities, but you have to do your part and turn out in your numbers come March 2…make a decision and decide that the PPP has to go,” said the President.

He said it is time for Region Two to throw their support behind the coalition because: “there is an internal crisis at the internal level of the PPP and an external crisis that is eating away at them…the crisis is right here and the colour is green and gold!”

The President expressed his faith in the future of the region, noting that the incumbent APNU+AFC coalition is going to win the region and nothing can stop them. The President gave the residents of the region two choices, either to move forward with APNU+AFC or stagnate with the PPP. “You must instal a strong coalition government and once we take control, development will take off…we present opportunity and the promise of a better life… there is much that could be done,” said the President.

He hailed the performance of students of the region. “You are only poor because the PPP leadership is keeping you so… look at this town…it is your 50th Anniversary year and you have everything from banks, stores, a police station, a fire station and now a radio station,” said President Granger, as he cranked up the crowd of APNU+AFC supporters.

Although the PPP controls the local government authorities, the President said, the coalition government gave the region better roads, streets, street lights, better schools and health centres, and even provided subventions to villages and women groups.

Additionally, the coalition has committed to ensuring that every child goes to school and in that light, the President reminded persons that the idea of the Five Bs project was birthed in the Pomeroon. The President said he had made a promise, prior to 2015, that a boat will be placed in the Pomeroon River so that children can go to school. He delivered on that promise and ensured that through the Five Bs project, a boat was placed in every river.

“The coalition believes in people…we find out about problems and one of those problems was not having the Five Bs…another problem was meals, we gave them that…we also did the presidential grant for hinterland folks and introduced the SLED project,” said the President, noting that the government also set up the National Youth Corp to ensure that children get an opportunity to learn a trade and get jobs.

“That is what we are doing… bringing solutions…every project that they (PPP) scrapped, we restored…we are strengthening communities, not dividing this region…we are not interested in dividing ethnic groups and religious groups,” he said, adding that it is the PPP’s plan to divide the region. He believes division is, however, just making the region poorer. And, it is time for a regional administration that coverts potential into reality. In expressing the coalition’s commitment to development, the President said: “We are a caring administration that goes out and ensures that production flourishes…this is the year you made that decision to retain us and a year to start the Decade of Development.”

He said the PPP is running sacred and is worried as ever because they know that the coalition will be re-elected at the upcoming elections. “You suffered a lot…we weren’t strategising and mobilising, but we have to turn that around and make a difference, the source of your ills is in the PPP/C NDC and RDC… but they are beatable,” said the President.