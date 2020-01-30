GDF rank dies in Capoey accident

A 20-year old rank of the Guyana Defence Force died on Wednesday night following an accident on the Capoey Public Road, Essequibo Coast.

According to the police, Private Misteno Thomas of Lot 51 Middle Road Buxton, East Coast Demerara was the rider of motor cycle CK 1172 which was proceeding south along the eastern side of the Capoey Public Road at a fast rate of speed.

The accident occurred sometime around 23:30hrs.

The young man lost control of the motor cycle which ended-up in the path of the motorcar bearing registration HB7499,which was proceeding north along the western side of the said road.

Police said the front of the motor cycle collided with the front right-side of the said motor hire car. The impact flung the deceased into the air, thereafter, he landed on the front right-side window screen of the motor hire car and then fell onto the roadway.

Thomas, who sustained injuries to his head and about his body, was picked up in an unconscious condition by passersby and transported by a police vehicle to the Suddie Hospital, where he later died while receiving treatment.

The body of the deceased is presently lying at the Suddie Mortuary awaiting post-mortem examination.