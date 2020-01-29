Guyana, Albania sign visa waiver agreement

THE Governments of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana and the Republic of Albania, on Monday, signed an agreement to remove the visa requirement for Guyanese travelling to Albania.

The agreement, in the form of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), paves the way for the Exemption of Visa Requirements for Holders of Diplomatic, Service and Ordinary Passports, at the Embassy of Albania, in Washington, DC

Dr. Riyad Insanally, CCH, Ambassador of Guyana to the United States and Floreta Faber, Ambassador of Albania to the United States, signed on behalf of their respective governments.

Guyana and Albania established diplomatic relations on May 1, 1985, and it is hoped that the MoU will lead to the enhancement of relations between the two countries.