Lawyer of several cricket stakeholders ask CWI to intervene in Guyana’s cricket

CRICKET West Indies has been asked to intervene on issues affecting Guyana’s cricket by several stakeholders of the game.

Attorney-at-Law, Arudranauth Gossai, from the Berbice-based law firm, Gossai and Gossai, who represents the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB), the Georgetown Cricket Association, the East Coast Cricket Board and the Upper Demerara Cricket Association, has appealed to the President of the West Indies Cricket Board, Richard ‘Ricky’ Skerritt to look into Guyana’s cricketing issues.

He thoroughly highlighted the problems affecting the game locally and the lengthy process, which included court proceedings and court orders that has swamped the national sport.

High on the agenda of interventions was the prevention of elections, originally scheduled over the weekend, for the Demerara Cricket Board (DCB) and the Guyana Cricket Board.

The Attorney-at-Law, through his clients, deemed the elections to be “unlawful and illegal,” and pointed out that the stakeholders that he represents control a majority, both at the Demerara level and at the national level.

There were no indications that the elections, which were referred to, took place or if CWI had intervened.

Gossai noted that the Guyana Cricket Board is made up of three main boards– the BCB, the DCB and the Essequibo Cricket Board. According to the attorney, his clients already control the BCB and with their majority in the DCB, they have a bigger stake in the game.

“The Demerara Cricket Board is made up of five (5) associations: the Georgetown Cricket Association, the East Coast Cricket Board, the Upper Demerara Cricket Association, the West Demerara Cricket Association and the East Bank Cricket Association.

“From the above, my clients represent a majority stakeholder in the administration of cricket in Guyana.”

The Attorney-at-Law, who wrote the letter on Thursday, noted that his clients are working with the law and wants the issues to be resolved in the right manner.