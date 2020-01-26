John outsprints field to win Ricks and Sari cycling thriller

JAMUAL John outsprinted his fellow cyclists in an exciting and extremely close finish to pedal off the 2020 season, which took place Saturday morning at the inner circuit of the National Park, in Georgetown with the 27th Ricks and Sari-sponsored event.

Although there were several races carded for the day, it was the main event, a 35-laps School Boys and Invitational, which had the crowd in a frenzy. In what was literally a photo finish, John was able to win the opener by inches ahead of Michael Anthony. Paul De Nobrega, Kemuel Moses and Christopher Joseph, the third to fifth place finishers respectively, were close behind.

Overall, John clocked 1:19:07.63.

Marcus Keiler and Anthony ended the event with two prime prizes each, while there were one each for DeNobrega, Ajay Gopilall and Stephano Husbands.

In the five-lap Veterans Under-50 event, Warren McKay got the better of Junior Niles and Segun Hubbard in the top three battle, while the five-lap Over 50 event was won by Shameer Baksh. Andrew Spencer finished second and Kirkwood Kellman third.

In the Junior/Juveniles 10-lap race, Jeremiah Joseph finished ahead of David Hicks and Steve Bhimsen on the podium, while in the Novices 10 laps, Eybo Orforde claimed victory. Lennox Jackman placed second and Toquain Lopes third.

In the BMX 6-9 division, Lennox Jackman won ahead of William Greene and Antonio Andries-Junor, while Jason Primo finished first in the BMX 9-12 division.