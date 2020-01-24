Wiggins explodes with another big game for Monroe College

… says he felt un-guardable in college career best

SENIOR national basketball player Kevon Wiggins continued where he left off on Tuesday night with another explosive game on Thursday night for the Monroe College Express (Bronx Campus) in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) league.

The 6’ 3” sharpshooter, who scored a college career-best of 39 points earlier this week, buried 30 points in his latest game, but it was in a losing effort (100-79) against the Number 12 nationally ranked Hostos Community College in Region XV (lower New York) play.

In that clash, the 19-year-old shot 9-20 from the field, 2-4 from the three-point line and 10-11 from the free throw line, while he also grabbed nine rebounds.

His two three pointers on Thursday night were nothing compared to Tuesday night, when he was on fire from downtown. In a winning battle against Borough of Manhattan Community College, the freshman dropped eight three-pointers to lift his side to a 91-85 win. He shot over 50% from the floor (12 of 23) and 70% from the free throw line (7-10).

The shoot guard/small forward told the Guyana Chronicle that Tuesday’s game was great, “I was feeling hot from the beginning. I felt like nobody could guard me on the court.”

Wiggins’ eight threes helped his team to a season-high 12 shots from beyond the arc, but the Berbician was not just in scoring mode, he also pulled down eight rebounds and made three steals.

“We really needed that win and I made sure we got it.”

Wiggins has been relatively consistent for his college since the beginning of the 2019-2020 season in November.

Along with his 39 and 30 points, he also had three 20-plus games. In the 14 games so far this season, he is averaging, 15.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.3 steals per game and 1.1 assists per game.

Overall, the freshman is shooting an impressive 42 percent from the three-point line, 41.8 percent from the field and 80 percent from the free throw line.