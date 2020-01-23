New Amsterdam stall-holder stabbed during robbery 

By Jeune Bailey Vankeric

Police are investigating an incident in which a New Amsterdam stall-holder was stabbed during a robbery at the Cumberland Pharmacy, East Canje,Berbice just after 08:00hrs on Thursday morning.

Fifty-seven-year old Asraz Ali called ‘Uncle Boy’ was rushed to the New Amsterdam Hospital where he was admitted following the incident which was captured on security cameras.

In the video, Ali could be seen with a bag in which he carried an undisclosed sum of cash and a plucked chicken.

Ali, who was awaiting transportation to New Amsterdam, was attacked by a male who was posing as a customer earlier at a nearby business.

During the attack, Ali resisted the man who pulled out a knife and stabbed the businessman before fleeing into a nearby street.

An investigation has been launched.