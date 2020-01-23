Ex-soldier accused of drug trafficking remanded

ACTING Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus, on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, remanded a 47-year-old ex-solider to prison for trafficking cocaine and possession of narcotics.

Joseph George appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and pleaded guilty, with explanation, to the charges, when they were read to him.

Particulars of the first charge stated that, on January 21, 2020 at School Street, Seven Mile, Mahdia, he had, in his possession, 4.3 grams of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

The second charge stated that, on the same day, and at the same place, he had, in his possession, two grams of cannabis.

George told the court that, “I have five kids to maintain so give me a chance and two months ago I come out from prison after serving four years for robbery. I come out prison and I deh working for my five sons. I even spend three years for assaulting a man. If me ain’t get weed or cocaine I does can’t work. I use cocaine and weed all my years in the army and I was still able to serve and protect this country”.

“Yuh boy is a smoker, me ain’t buy it for sell, I does use it. I using coke and weed for years now cause I’m an addict but I don’t trouble nobody,” George added.

Police prosecutor told the court that, on the day in question, around 18:15 hours, police, acting on information, made contact with George. A search was conducted on his person and the marijuana was found in his pants pocket.

Further search was then carried out and the whitish substance, suspected to be cocaine, was found in the crotch of his pants. He was arrested and taken into custody. While in custody, he allegedly told the ranks that they should give him a chance because he had five children to maintain.

Acting Chief Magistrate Isaacs-Marcus remanded George to prison and adjourned the matter until January 24, 2020, for sentencing, after the presentation of a probation report.