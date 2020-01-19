Wakenaam man commits suicide after setting wife afire

A female in her mid-forty’s from the Essequibo River island of Wakenaam, is battling for her life at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) after she was severely burnt by her husband on Friday.

According to information received, the woman and her husband, Rai Rabindrnauth Harinarine called ‘Fineman’ , age 55, had a heated argument on Friday afternoon, following which he doused her with gasoline and lit her afire at their home at Friendship, Wakenaam.

He subsequently escaped into the backlands and hanged himself.

The woman was rushed to the hospital on the island and was subsequently transferred to the GPHC.

Police are investigating the incident. (Indrawattie Natram)