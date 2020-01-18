Miner charged with possession of marijuana remanded

ACTING Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus, on Friday, January 17, 2020, remanded a 32-year-old miner to prison for possession of marijuana, for the purpose of trafficking.

Lenox Jackman of Linden appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and pleaded not guilty to the charge, when it was read to him.

Particulars of the charge stated that, on January 16, 2020, at Mabura, he had, in his possession, 658 grams of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.

Attorney-at-Law Stanley Moore, who represented Jackman, told the court that his client was walking when a truck drove up and he asked for a ‘drop’. There were also eight to nine persons in the said truck.

Moore added that police stopped the truck, a search was conducted and nothing was found on his client nor in the haversack he was carrying.

Police prosecutor objected to bail being granted to Jackman and told the court that, on the day in question, around 09:30 hours, a party of police were escorting prisoners and, while on the Mabura trail, Jackman was seen sitting at the roadside acting suspiciously. Minutes later, an officer confronted Jackman, when he was going to board the truck.

The prosecutor added that a search was conducted on the haversack Jackman had in his possession and a blue t-shirt was found containing a black parcel with leaves, seeds and stems, suspected to be cannabis.

Jackman was arrested and told of the offence. He admitted saying ‘officer is a lil hustle I doing’. Jackman was then taken to the McKenzie Police Station and was charged.

Acting Chief Magistrate Isaacs-Marcus, after listening to the prosecutor and the lawyer, remanded Jackman to prison and adjourned the matter until January 27, 2020.

The matter was transferred to the Linden Magistrates’ Court.