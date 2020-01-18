Abrams Creek Primary School gets library, computer centre

POMEROON Trading, a coconut growing and processing enterprise with operations on the Pomeroon River, officially opened a new library and computer centre at Abrams Creek Primary School on Wednesday.

The project was coordinated and funded by Pomeroon Trading, a Guyanese company funded by investors from across North America and Europe.

The company has a long tradition of running highly-impactful social outreach projects in the community, with previous programmes including building a dining room at Hackney Primary School and organising training seminars for female entrepreneurs in the Pomeroon.

Speaking at the blessing ceremony, Tana Yussuff, Pomeroon Trading’s Community Development Coordinator, said, “the 15th January 2020 marks a leap forward in the educational development of the pupils of Abrams Creek Primary School.”

She added, “Last year we set out to develop a community of readers in the Pomeroon. Today we are excited to open the first of two ICT labs at local schools and hope they inspire the next generation to develop their technology skills.”

The project is a fruit of private and public sector partnership. The Department of Education, Region Two, the Guyana Energy Agency and the Ministry of Telecommunications are the public agencies that supported the project.

The Guyana Energy Agency offered its support through the installation of a photovoltaic system and the Ministry of Telecommunications provided an ICT Hub.

It is through the close collaboration of these organisations that Abrams Creek Primary School now has a fully-functional library and computer facility.

According to Jared Kissoon, Pomeroon’s Chief Operating Officer for the Caribbean, “Every child should be offered the same educational opportunities in Guyana, regardless of location, and a key component of this is access to books and the Internet. At Pomeroon Trading, we consider community service to be central to our vision and operations. We look forward to growing alongside the community in the Pomeroon.”

Officer from the Department of Education, Region Two, Netram Doobay, welcomed the project and commended its immediate impact on the pupils.

He encouraged the teachers, along with the pupils, to “read more and make full use of the computers and the Internet facility, for this is important for the young minds to grow and develop in this fast-changing technological world.”

During the blessing ceremony, guests were welcomed with songs and poems performed by the young pupils.

The ceremony closed with Abrams Creek’s, Grade Five pupil, Kassandra Edwards, thanking the team for providing the school with the books and computers and the Parents Teachers Association for volunteering their time to build the shelves and paint the library room.

Pomeroon Trading is a 700-acre estate in the Pomeroon River region of Guyana. The estate rehabilitation programme includes replanting with more efficient coconuts varieties, building a coconut nursery for seedlings and implementing an intercropping programme.

Coconut water is one of the fastest growing consumer products and is estimated to become a US$8B market in 2023.

The company is based at the Stoll Estate, one of the leading coconut estates in Guyana.