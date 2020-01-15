Crane woman fatally stabbed by husband

Police have detained the husband of a 34-year year old woman who was fatally stabbed sometime after midnight on Tuesday.

Dead is Bibi Ally of Crane Old Road, West Coast Demerara, a mother of three children between the ages of 7 and 19.

Reports are that the suspect accused his wife of being unfaithful to him and sometime after midnight on Tuesday, he attacked her with a kitchen knife.

He fled the home after relatives raised an alarm.The man was subsequently detained and remains under police guard at the West Demerara Regional Hospital where he was taken after he allegedly ingested a poisonous substance.

Police are investigating the incident.