Basil Butcher returns to the MSC ground today for viewing, wake

THE body of former Guyana and West Indies middle-order batsman of the late 1960s and early 1970s, Basil Butcher, who died in the United States, will return for the last time to the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) ground, today, where there will be viewing from 14:00hrs to 16:00hrs and a wake in the evening.

It is significant that the outstanding batsman of the once-dominant West Indies team, which was led by Sir Frank Worrell, will grace the MSC ground where he got his first coaching job back in 1965 while still a member of the West indies team.

Butcher in 1965 made Linden his home when he took up the responsibility to coach the Mackenzie Sports Club team and players attending both primary and secondary schools across Mackenzie, through the Demerara Bauxite Industry (DEMBA).

Outside of cricket, Butcher was later involved with other activities in the town and was a member of the Jaycees of Mackenzie which initiated Mashramani in 1970, as the national event for Guyana’s Republic celebrations.

It is expected that the community leaders from both the Regional Democratic Council of Region Ten and the Linden Mayor and Town Council and other well-wishers will join the Butcher family in showing respect to a man who helped produce several national players from the mining area.

Among them is Dr Vincent Adams, who was the first-ever Linden player to don senior national colours.

The body of the late Basil Butcher is to be cremated tomorrow on the East Coast.