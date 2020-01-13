Another dangerous false reporting exposed

Dear Editor

THE GUYANA TIMES continues to justify why, along with some notorious elements in the media, it is the PPP/C’s CHOICE PAPER OF POLITICAL SLEAZE. Its latest example of what has been deliberately proven as false reporting by the Guyana Revenue Authority’s Commissioner-General, cannot be a mere coincidence, particularly at this most interesting phase – the road to national elections.

It is part of the grand plot by the Jagdeo forces to prove a case of corruption against the current coalition, A Partnership for National Unity+Alliance For Change(AFC), government. Its contrivance is as false and criminal as those who are its intellectual authors, and who have been the grand architects of what had been CARICOM’s definably criminal state. It is surely another example of the incomparably wicked minds of politicians who have played all their cards, but must now rappel down into the greater depths of further dangerous distortions to feed further wicked allegations.

Editor, just examine the outright desperateness of wicked minds now publicising a declaration of a higher sum of GRA collected revenue, that never was; than a lower and correct sum that had been announced, months ago, according to Commissioner-General Godfrey Statia. This is more than being disingenuous. This is being barefacedly criminal, and outlines all that is wrong with a political party with its principal print medium, a part of its well- known campaign of disinformation.

This is, undoubtedly a plot, to besmirch the professional integrity of Godfrey Statia, whose presence at the helm of the nation’s revenue body, and being proactive, has been a graphic revelation in closing virtually all the loopholes of the well-known tax dodgers: those who refuse to pay their fair share of taxes; the tightening on tax concessions and waivers, which were brutally abused and converted to personal use, given to the favoured ones, during the regime of the PPP/C; the clamp down on smuggling of goods, that has been reducing its high incidence. These aggressive measures, coupled with the introduction of modern technologies, have certainly brought about greatly improved measures for both managing and monitoring the nation’s revenue-collection system.

Of course, there would be numerous persons whose evasive measures have been curtailed, and forced to comply with the legal requirements of tax remittances, since 2015.

One has no doubt, that these are among the persons who would support such media falsifications against the GRA, and the outstanding stewardship of Commissioner- General Statia.

Regards

Aditya Panday