Elevation and Consecration

THE euphoria lasted for hours as I celebrated New Year’s Eve at Love & Faith Ministries. There is always a feeling of optimism for me when I fellowship at Love & Faith, but this was extra special. I am not blessed with a singing voice, but I was actually singing and not pretending to sing, lol! The end of the year can also remind us that we are not where we desire to be and make us feel inadequate. There are many things I had planned to do but did not accomplish, but on the flip side I did achieve many, and I am thankful. Did I end this year as strong as was anticipated? I would say strong enough to make a difference in others’ lives. The word for last year was ELEVATION and this year it is CONSECRATION. Apostle Brooks explained that our level of consecration would determine our level of elevation. He repeated it twice, which allowed me to internalise this profound phrase. He also reiterated the importance of our source to live a fulfilled life. My source is God and I know he wants me to live an abundant life and serve. It reminded me of Ephesians 4:15. God wants us to grow up, to know the whole truth and tell it in love – like Christ in everything. I believe for us to live this decade with purpose, we have to be intentional about loving and valuing people every day. Also, every day I look for ways to add value to people and encourage others to add value to people. I love this quote by Mahatma Gandhi: “The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.”

You can only win in deciding to serve every day, and most times, it does nothing or very little. “I don’t know what your destiny will be, but one thing I know: the only ones among you who will be happy are those who will have sought and found how to serve.” Albert Schweitzer

I am fortunate to have grown up in an environment where serving was natural and my kids model themselves after that and God’s will, my grandkids will do the same. Someone once said “It is more important what we leave in our kids than what we leave for them” and I concur.

My elder daughter Mariska and her dad joined me for the New Year’s Eve service and it felt great to have family joining you in prayer for this significant point in our lives. After church, my friend Raquel invited me to come by her home for her favourite indigenous dish “Tuma”, and now it is my favourite. It is very different to pepperpot. Her brother in law Rickey has mastered the art of the dish and all the persons at her home were raving about it also.

I could not say no to an invitation for a demonstration on how they prepare this delicious meal. He was so patient and went step by step with explanations why these ingredients were used and the time they were added. Raquel took pics not to miss a beat when she is preparing for her guests the next time. The smell of the Tuma simmering made my mouth water as I waited to have my portion. We had a wonderful afternoon in the breezy backyard devouring the delicious spicy Tuma with cassava bread. The talented Mosa also joined us and enjoyed this meal. Sometimes we take these little moments for granted. Very soon, I will be inviting a few people over when I prepare my Tuma. Send me a message if you need to sample. Don’t be afraid because I am a good cook and I learn fast.

Send me a message if you desire to be on the guest list as we continue to celebrate this beautiful journey called life BEYOND THE RUNWAY.