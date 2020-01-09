Mayers maiden century rescues Barbados Pride

KINGSTOWN, St Vincent (CMC) – All-rounder Kyle Mayers struck a maiden first-class hundred in his first-ever four-day appearance for his native Barbados Pride but Windward Islands Volcanoes did well to share the honours on the opening day of the contest at Arnos Vale Stadium.

The 27-year-old left-hander, who turned out for Volcanoes in several previous seasons, carved out an attacking 106 to lift the visitors to 233 all out at the close, after they were sent in here yesterday.

Support came only from Test left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican who scored a defiant 49 at number nine while Justin Greaves got a start with 20 but failed to carry on.

The innings was crippled by leg-spinner Keron Cottoy who claimed three for 41 while fast bowlers Josh Thomas (2-35) and Preston McSween (2-44), along with off-spinner Shane Shillingford (2-86) were the other wicket-takers.

Pride found themselves in turmoil at 36 for five after Thomas and McSween destroyed the top order in their opening burst.

Left-hander Shayne Moseley inside-edged a length ball from Thomas and was taken behind for five with the score on nine and, with no addition to the score, his partner and captain Kraigg Brathwaite (4) followed in the next over, feathering a leg-side catch behind.

Left-hander Jonathan Carter (3) then gave wicketkeeper Emmanuel Stewart his third catch of the innings when he edged a drive at McSween and Pride were 27 for four when Test batsman Shamarh Brooks (11) prodded at a Thomas out-swinger and edged behind.

When wicketkeeper Tevyn Walcott was brilliantly taken at cover by Shillingford off new-ball bowler Sherman Lewis for six, Volcanoes were on top.

Mayers started the revival in a 34-run, sixth-wicket partnership with Greaves, and when Pride lost two wickets in three balls to be 74 for seven, Mayers added a further 114 in an invaluable eighth wicket stand with Warrican to rescue the innings.

All told, Mayers counted six fours and four sixes off 122 balls while Warrican belted three fours and three sixes in 81-ball knock.

Mayers reached his hundred in style, clearing the ropes at wide long-on with Shillingford before he was last out, holing out in the deep off Cottoy.