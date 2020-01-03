Sinclair, Smith the new caps in Guyana Jaguars Regional 4-day squad

PACER Niall Smith and all-rounder Kevin Sinclair are the new caps in the Guyana Jaguars 13-man squad named ahead of the Regional 4-Day Tournament.

Five-time winning captain Leon Johnson will lead the strong side named yesterday, which features the usual suspects along with the pair of newbies.

Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Chris Barnwell, Vishaul Singh, Anthony Bramble, Devendra Bishoo, Keon Joseph are among the experienced players Johnson will have at his disposal.

Following the two practice games, Hemraj scored a ton, Bramble struck an unbeaten fifty, Joseph and Bishoo both had 5-fers and Smith a 4-wicket haul.

Sinclair, the Windies U-19 youth player also hit and fifty in the first game and bagged 3 wickets to further push his case.

Meanwhile, Jaguars star players Keemo Paul, Shimron Hetmyer and Romario Shepherd are currently on West Indies duty.

Once available, Shepherd will join the competition for the second round.

Guyana Jaguars 13-man squad: Leon Johnson (captain), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Christopher Barnwell, Vishaul Singh, Devendra Bishoo, Tevin Imlach, Keon Joseph, Raymon Reifer, Anthony Bramble, Veerasammy Permaul, Niall Smith, Kevin Sinclair. Esaun Crandon – coach, Shivnarine Chanderpaul – assistant coach/manager, Neil Barry – physiotherapist.