Minister Mustapha outlines agriculture development plans in Linden

MINISTER of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, met with residents and farmers at the Christianburg Community Centre Ground, on Saturday, to present the ministry’s and government’s upcoming agricultural initiatives for the region.

Speaking at the community meeting, Minister Mustapha underscored the importance of agriculture to Linden’s economy, highlighting investments made under the PPP/C administration. He noted that the government has prioritised the sector’s development, with initiatives aimed at supporting both crop and livestock farmers.

The minister confirmed that a request from the Naibingi Association for a shade house had been approved and would be delivered in the coming days. He also pointed to Linden’s state-of-the-art hydroponic facility, which engages young people in modern farming techniques.

Minister Mustapha stressed the need for the region’s agro-processing facility to operate daily, noting that its full utilisation would enhance value for local farmers. He added that several large companies have already expressed interest in collaborating with the ministry, and encouraged farmers to increase production to meet growing demand.

On livestock development, the minister outlined plans to expand the Black Belly Sheep programme in Linden, offering opportunities for local farmers to participate in breeding and marketing initiatives. He also emphasised crop diversification and building strong partnerships with government programmes.

Young people and women were specifically encouraged to engage in agriculture, aligning with a presidential target of at least 38% participation from women and children in the sector. Minister Mustapha noted that increased milk production in Moblissa would further support Linden residents, creating additional economic opportunities within the region.

The meeting concluded with a call for farmers to seize available opportunities, increase productivity, and collaborate with the government to strengthen Linden’s agricultural output.