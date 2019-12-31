Min Bulkan not on board with reformation of Municipal Act

– says Councils enjoy full authority and autonomy

NOTHING that he would not shut down dialogue on the issue, Minister of Communities, Ronald Bulkan notes that he is not entirely on board with the call for reformation of the Municipal and District Council Act Chapter 28:01.

Bulkan believes that if the Mayors assert that the Act obstructs them, then they need to be specific on how it does that, or justify why they feel it does.

Several Mayors recently voiced opinions that the act was outdated and restrictive. Former Mayor of Georgetown, Hamilton Green, also shared that he believed that the Act hampered the smooth functioning of the municipalities’ management which fall under the MoC. Bulkan, however, sees it otherwise.

“It’s not a view that I share; closer examination will show that Councils enjoy full authority and autonomy, so I disagree with that position,” Bulkan said, responding to questions on the sideline of the swearing in of Mayors last Monday at the Ministry of the Presidency.

The lack of executive power in the council, the one-year term limit for Mayors and Deputy Mayors, penalties and building codes were a few of the areas the Mayors suggested were in need of changes. Bulkan does not believe the act hampers the Mayors in these areas.

“I am saying that the act does not hamper them; the act empowers them,” Bulkan affirmed.

Bulkan also noted that he does not support longer internal term limits for the Mayors. Despite Local Government elections being set for every three years, elections for Mayors and Deputy Mayors are held annually. Bulkan believes the shorter term fosters greater responsibility and mindfulness in the Mayors.

“Personally speaking, I will not shut the door on longer terms, but it’s there for a good reason. I think it’s a good provision, it allows for greater levels of accountability. So you have to validate your leadership annually, you’re not there guaranteed for three years. Persons must not feel too comfortable, they must have to justify their leadership on a more regular basis. Because the same goes for any Minister of government, we are appointed by the President and at any moment’s notice the appointment could be revoked,” Bulkan explained

Enacted since 1969, and last amended in 2013, Chapter 28:01 governs the operations and powers of municipalities, of which Guyana has ten.

When the Bill’s last amendment was assented to during the 62nd sitting of the tenth Parliament, Bulkan was among those who spoke on the Bill, giving it his full support and that of the APNU political party.

“On behalf of the APNU, I would like to commend this Bill to the House and to urge Members to grant it unanimous support,” Bulkan had said. The Bill had enjoyed the support of both the APNU and PPP Members of Parliament.

However, notwithstanding the amendment, which was seen as a means of paving the way for councils of the municipalities to be given more power, many of the Mayors believe a major bone of contention remains the power dynamics between the administration and the council, whereby many town clerks continue to act of their own accord, outside the instructions and directions of the council.

Chapter 28:01 specifies that the Town Clerk is subject to the directions of the Council; however, there are many instances where mayors butt heads with their Town Clerks, and of Town Clerks acting on their own accord, or even going against a decision taken by the Council.

Similar situations have also occurred between the Council and departmental heads and other officers of the administration.

In their current state, municipalities function with two components: The Councils, which are headed by the elected Mayors, and the administration, headed by the Town Clerks. Councillors are elected to the municipalities at Local Government Elections, which are held no more than three years apart. Mayors and Deputy Mayors are elected by the Councillors from among the sitting councilors annually.