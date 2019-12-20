‘Break and entering and larceny’ accused remanded

A MAN, who was accused of ‘break and entering’ and larceny, was, on Thursday morning, remanded to prison, by senior Magistrate Leron Daly, after he made his appearance at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

Taj Paul Narine appeared in court and denied the charge against him which stated that, on December 10, 2019, at Charlestown, he broke and entered the dwelling house of Norma Pilgrim and stole a television valued at $290,000, two cellular phones valued at $48,000, a haversack valued at $5000, a belt valued at $3000, a pair of pants valued at $2500, a hat valued at $2800 and a roll of plastic wrap valued at $8000.

According to reports, Narine was before the court in 2018 for a matter of similar nature.

Magistrate Daly remanded Narine to prison and adjourned the matter until January 13, 2019.