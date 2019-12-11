Narine re-elected Mayor of Georgetown

TWENTY-eight year old People’s National Congress Reform party member, Ubraj Narine, was on Wednesday unanimously re-elected as Mayor of Georgetown.

Fellow party member Alfred Mentore was also unanimously re-elected as Deputy Mayor for the City at mayoral elections.

In a process which lasted less than twenty minutes, Councillor Oscar Clarke was also elected Chairman of the council’s seven member Finance Committee.

Mayor Narine expressed gratitude to the councilors for his re-electing him and he used the opportunity to outline some of the previous years achievements of the council.

At Wednesday’s elections twenty-two councillors voted for Narine and also for Mentore when voting for each post was undertaken; four voters abstained from the process.

More details on today’s elections and side interviews will be published in Thursday’s edition of the Guyana Chronicle.